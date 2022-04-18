Scottie Barnes Appears at Shootaround in Walking Boot, Ruled Out for Game 2

The Toronto Raptors will officially be without Scottie Barnes for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers

The news, reported by TSN's Josh Lewenberg, comes as no surprise after the Raptors' rookie was forced to exit Game 1 after spraining his left ankle in the fourth quarter.

76ers' center Joel Embiid appeared to accidentally step on Barnes' foot causing the 20-year-old forward to immediately collapse on the ground in pain. He needed to be helped off the court by Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

X-rays on the foot came back negative and after an initial MRI, he was ruled doubtful for Game 1. Now, following shootaround Monday, he'll be out for at least Game 2 and potentially longer. He was seen wearing a walking boot at shootaround and told reporters in Philadelphia that there is no timetable for a return.

As for the rest of Toronto's injury report, Gary Trent Jr. was once again not working out with the team, according to Lewenberg. He has been excused due to a non-COVID illness and continues to be doubtful for Game 2. Thad Young, who was at shootaround with his left thumb in a wrap, remains doubtful as well.

Expect the Raptors to move Khem Brich or Precious Achiuwa into the starting lineup without Barnes and potentially turn to one of their bench guards, either Malachi Flynn or Armoni Brooks, if Trent cannot go.

