    • November 11, 2021
    Watch: Josh Richardson Praises Raptors, Calls Scottie Barnes a Special Talent

    The Toronto Raptors are one of the NBA's hardest playing teams, Boston Celtics wing Josh Richardson said
    "The Raptors are one of the hardest playing teams in the NBA," Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson said. "Scottie Barnes is blessed with a talent that everybody's not blessed with. He plays with a crazy high motor. He definitely is their engine and Fred, he's the head of the snake. I think they're doing a good job of just getting their hierarchy and everybody's falling in line. They're definitely taking steps in the right direction."

    Further Reading

    Scottie Barnes responds to Nick Nurse's criticism, but Raptors blown out by Celtics

    Celtics coach Ime Udoka calls Scottie Barnes the 'frontrunner' for rookie of the year

    Raptors credit heart & hustle for exciting start to season

