Scottie Barnes Questionable with Knee Tendinitis, DJ Wilson Enters COVID Protocols

Despite clearing COVID-19 protocols, Scottie Barnes may not be cleared to play Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Toronto Raptors' star rookie has suddenly popped up on the injury report with right knee tendinitis and is listed as questionable. It's the first time Barnes — who had been battling a finger injury — has been tabbed with a knee injury this season.

D.J. Wilson has also popped up on Toronto's injury report as out due to Healthy & Safety protocols. Wilson had not been cleared to play in the first half of Tuesday's game because of league protocols but was suddenly cleared in time for the second half. The Raptors said it was an issue with timing, not an inconclusive test that forced him to miss the first half.

It's a tough blow for Wilson who had certainly impressed Raptors coach Nick Nurse in his brief stint with Toronto. His 10-day contract was set to expire Friday night and he was supposed to get one more shot to show he deserves a roster spot.

Isaac Bonga and Justin Champagnie are the only other Raptors players who remain in COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols. Precious Achiuwa, Khem Birch, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Barnes, if his knee is healthy enough to play, have all been cleared to return from the COVID list.

