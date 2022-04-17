NBA Announces Awards Finalists for 2021-22 Season

It's official: Scottie Barnes is a finalist for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

It's news that shouldn't really come as any surprise considering the season the Toronto Raptors' star rookie put up. He and Evan Mobley are considered the frontrunners for the award with Mobley expected to win the award, according to Vegas oddsmakers.

Barnes finished third in scoring and rebounds for all rookies, averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. His 3.5 assists per game were the fifth-most of qualified rookies and his 1.1 steals per game were the fourth-most.

Mobley and Cade Cunningham also received finalists honors.

No other Raptors players received finalist honors. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic earned Most Valuable Player recognition, Tyler Herro, Cameron Johnson, and Kevin Love are the finalists for Sixth Man of the Year, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, and Marcus Smart earned recognition for Defensive Player of the Year, Darius Garland, Ja Morant, and Dejounte Murray are the finalists for Most Improved Player, and Taylor Jenkins, Erik Spoelstra, and Monty Williams are the top three finalists for Coach of the Year.

The awards will be announced later on during the NBA playoffs.

