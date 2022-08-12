Scottie Barnes Shows Off Improved Shooting Range in New Vlog

Scottie Barnes appears to have added a new pull-up three-pointer to his offensive repertoire this summer.

The Toronto Raptors forward has come a long way from the offensive question mark scouts tabbed him to be a year ago at this time. Coming into the 2021 Draft, Barnes was seen as an offensive liability, someone who wouldn't be able to create for himself, let alone nail three-pointers off the dribble.

Oh, how times have changed.

These days, the 21-year-old forward is letting it fly with no hesitation, pulling up from behind the arc and nailing three-pointers like an NBA veteran. He flashed some of those skills in his new YouTube vlog released Thursday night.

"His shooting has improved a ton," Barnes' trainer Brian Macon told AllRaptors. "It's night and day as far as his shooting and I think he feels a lot more comfortable with it."

Last season Barnes attempted just 32 pull-up three-pointers, nailing 10 of them, while shooting 30.1% from behind the arc for the year. He doesn't need to be a marksman from three-point range next season, but growth as a catch-and-shoot floor spacer with the occasional pull-up three mixed in would certainly help the Raptors who finished the year ranked 20th in three-point percentage last season.

