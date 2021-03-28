Raptors See Upside in Gary Trent Jr. that May Have Been Masked in Portland

The other day I spoke to a Portland Trail Blazers reporter about the newest member of the Toronto Raptors, Gary Trent Jr.

It was a conversation that from a Raptors point of view didn't go particularly well and left me perplexed as to why Toronto would move Norman Powell for a younger, currently less talented, potentially almost as expensive version of himself. If the Raptors front office did indeed have offers from 15 or so teams, it seems a little strange that Toronto would have chosen this package. That being said, Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster make up one of the best front offices in the NBA and of course, did what they felt was in the best interest of the franchise going forward.

What Ujiri said he saw in the deal was a 22-year-old with a lot of upside as a shooter, defender, and a player that fits well with the team's Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby core. Trent is an above-average catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter and while he doesn't create offence particularly well, he can be a floor spacer for Toronto going forward.

If anyone is going to get the most out of Trent over the next few seasons it's Toronto. They've done it time and time again with players and it's one of the things he said that made him so excited about joining the organization.

"The sky is the limit," he said. "I'm gonna come in every day, work as hard as I can. And we've see the proof is in the pudding with Siakam, you see Fred's success, you see Kyle's success. You see all the players that came here and when they left the success that they had while they were here, left and went on to have success with their respective teams."

There may even be some untapped potential Trent said was masked by the incredible play of his former teammates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

"Playing behind great talents in Dame and CJ, [there] could be certain stuff you can’t do or you’re limited in a sense because of the players that they are," he said. "If you’re in that situation you’ve got to play off of them, make sure they’re comfortable."

That'll be the hope for Toronto. Trent has spent much of his career as an off-ball threat. Approximately 12% of his offensive possessions were coming off screens and 33% of his possessions were spot-up shots attempts in Portland, per NBA Stats, most of which came either in catch-and-shoot opportunities or after one or two quick dribbles. That's most of what he did in his first game with the Raptors, but eventually, Toronto is going to need a little more from him. That's what they had in Powell, a former second-round pick who eventually developed into a very talented pick-and-roll handler and someone who could create offence for himself.

At this point, Trent hasn't shown an ability to do that regularly, and considering he's just average at best on defence, Toronto is going to be relying on offensive development from their newest prospect. If he learns to create a little bit for himself offensively, the Raptors will have done it again, targeting a player with untapped upside and turning them into a valuable NBA contributor.

