Report: Raptors Engaged in 'Serious Talks' with Heat & Lakers for Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in serious trade talks with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Lowry
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It appears as though the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes have come down to two teams. 

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly engaged in serious trade talks with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Lakers are reportedly offering a deal involving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dennis Schroder but have been unwilling to move sophomore Talen Horton-Tucker in an offer, Charania said. Schroder has reportedly piqued Toronto's interest as a potential trade asset they could re-sign this summer and add to a core that already includes Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby.

Much like the Lakers, the Heat are reportedly willing to make a package including Duncan Robinson and other young prospects but have been reluctant to include sophomore Tyler Herro, Charania said. Herro has reportedly been the 'sticking point' in any deal involving Lowry, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange

It is believed that any move will come down to whichever team is willing to move their young star for the Raptors franchise icon. Toronto has less than one hour to go before the trade deadline.

