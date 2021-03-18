Returning Raptors Not Quite Themselves in Loss to Pistons

The Toronto Raptors got Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet back on Wednesday night, but the team still hasn't found its groove falling to the Detroit Pistons

"Whenever I step foot back out there I’m going out there swinging and if I play really bad you guys can write that I got COVID and if I play good, then you gotta write and big me up and talk about how great I am. How about that? That’s the deal." - Fred VanVleet.

Under different circumstances, it would be fair to criticize the Toronto Raptors for their performance Wednesday night. The Toronto Raptors are not supposed to lose to the Detroit Pistons and yet for the second time in the last six games, the Raptors been unable to top the NBA's second-worst team. This time, losing a heartbreaker, 116-112 to Dwane Casey and the Pistons in Little Caesars Arena.

But what can you say? The Raptors have battled COVID-19 issues for three weeks and after dropping five straight games, Toronto finally returned Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, and Malachi Flynn from COVID-19 protocols. That in and of itself was good news for Toronto, but things still aren't quite back to normal.

VanVleet and Siakam didn't quite look themselves offensively. Their defensive intensity was there for the most part, but their shots just weren't falling. For VanVleet, it was a lot of short 3-pointers. He shot just 2-for-13 as his legs seemed to betray him. For Siakam, it was a 3-for-11 night, mostly coming up short at the rim.

Even with Siakam and VanVleet back in the lineup, Powell showed no signs of slowing down offensively. He continued to shoulder the immense load, nailing a clutch and-1 3-pointer with less than a minute to go in the game to pull Toronto to within three. Minutes later he pulled the Raptors to within two with another crucial pull-up 3-pointer, but a pair of missed free throws in the final two minutes overshadowed a career-high 43-point performance.

Toronto's biggest issues Wednesday night, however, was the same one that's been plaguing the Raptors all season: the centre rotation. Chris Boucher started the game but was pulled to start the second half and Aron Baynes wasn't much better. Not only was Toronto outrebounded by Detroit 41 to 20, but the six-foot Kyle Lowry led all Raptors in rebounding with six rebounds.

Regardless of the outcome, Wednesday marked an important step forward for the Raptors as they begin to put their COVID-19 issues behind them. Both Siakam and VanVleet were clearly thrilled to return to the court and while they didn't look themselves, it was a step toward working off whatever rust or ailments have been plaguing them.

Up Next: Utah Jazz

The Raptors will have a day off to return home back to Tampa before taking on the NBA-leading Utah Jazz on Friday night at 8 p.m.