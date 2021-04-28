Report: Raptors Sign Freddie Gillespie to 2-Year Contract

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with centre Freddie Gillespie

The Toronto Raptors' frontcourt rotation of the future is beginning to take shape.

The team has reportedly inked Freddie Gillespie to a two-year contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Blake Murphy.

Gillespie has been one of the pleasant surprises this season for Toronto both on and off the court. He appears to have an infectious personality and has quickly become a fan — and media — favorite for his thoughtful and occasionally comical answers to questions in addition to some signing and dancing skills.

On the court, he's filled in as Toronto's backup big man behind Khem Birch, averaging 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and providing some defensive versatility that the Raptors had lacked out of their centre for much of the season.

Gillespie was initially signed to a 10-day contract and was later re-signed to a second one before coming to terms on a two-year deal.

"I would imagine he would get another, at minimum, another 10 days, if not more," Nurse said on April 16 before Gillespie signed his second 10-day contract.

The Raptors had previously signed Donta Hall and Henry Ellenson to 10-day contracts, but neither were able to make an impact quite like Gillespie has and were ultimately let go when their deals expired.

The deal is reportedly a standard NBA minimum contract, per Murphy.

