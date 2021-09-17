Report: Raptors Sign Giannis' Brother Alex Antetokounmpo

The Toronto Raptors are signing Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo.

A year ago, this 2021 NBA offseason was expected to be a big one for the Raptors. All eyes were on Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who looked to be heading toward free agency following the 2020-21 season. The Raptors had everything lined up to sign the superstar forward and there was a belief that if he hit free agency Toronto had a legitimate chance to lure him North.

Then Giannis re-signed with the Bucks, killing the Raptors' dreams.

Well, according to a report from Ethnos in Greece, Toronto is nearing a deal to sign Giannis' youngest brother, Alex.

The 20-year-old Alex Antetokounmpo is a 6-foot-8 forward who played his high school basketball at Dominican High School in Wisconsin. He spent last season playing overseas before going undrafted this past year before latching on with the Sacramento Kings' Summer League squad.

Considering Alex's age and prospect pedigree, he's unlikely to make a difference for Toronto this season, but if training camp goes well it's possible he sticks with the Raptors 905 this season and eventually gets promoted to the big club at some point down the road.

