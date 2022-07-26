Raptors Face Roster Crunch Following Juancho Hernangomez Signing

Just one year after the Toronto Raptors were plagued with depth issues for much of the season, Toronto is suddenly facing a new problem: Too many role players.

Having already signed Otto Porter Jr., Chris Boucher, and Thad Young to contracts this summer, the Raptors have reportedly added Juancho Hernangomez to the team on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal brings Toronto's roster to 17 players on guaranteed or partially-guaranteed deals fighting for 15 spots, excluding Christian Koloko who has yet to sign his rookie contract but will almost certainly be on the team next season. It also likely means the end of the road for David Johnson, one of Toronto's 2021 second-round picks who remains unsigned and likely will not have a roster spot with the team next season.

In Hernangómez, the Raptors have a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds on 41.5% in 40 games last season with the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, and Utah Jazz. Assuming he makes the roster, he'll add a little more size to Toronto's frontcourt and another semi-versatile forward who can compete alongside Khem Birch as a reserve big man.

Barring the unforeseen, Toronto's final roster spots will be decided between Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie, Hernangómez, Svi Mykhailiuk, D.J. Wilson, and Armoni Brooks. Considering how last season went for Banton and Champagnie, they are the most likely of the group to make the roster and Hernangómez should sneak in ahead of Mykhailiuk, Wilson, and Brooks.

