Raptors Sign Justin Champagnie to Two-Year, Partially Guaranteed Deal

Justin Champagnie will be back with the Toronto Raptors next season.

The 21-year-old former undrafted forward has reportedly agreed to a two-year partially-guaranteed minimum contract to remain with the Raptors, per Spotrac's Keith Smith. The team has confirmed the signing.

Champagnie was a surprise standout for Toronto last year on a two-way contract, making sporadic appearances in the Raptors rotation while starring with the Raptors 905 for most of the season.

The deal will likely keep him with the team through the upcoming season before the team makes a decision on his contract next summer. Barring the unforeseen, Champagnie will make the roster this year and take one of Toronto's final roster spots, potentially marking the end of Svi Mukhailiuk's Raptors tenure.

Champagnie, who had been a restricted free agent prior to the reported deal, is currently dealing with a small fracture in his left thumb that will keep him sidelined throughout Summer League. There's no timetable for his return.

He played in 36 games for the Raptors last season, contributing as an undersized forward and talented rebounder. His three-point shooting, which had been virtually non-existent in college, became a weapon for the 6-foot-6 forward in the G League playoffs where he shot 7-for-19 from three-point range in two playoff outings.

