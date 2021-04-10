NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Report: Khem Birch Clears Waivers & Signs with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly sign former Orlando Magic centre Khem Birch who cleared waivers Saturday afternoon
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The wait is over.

Montreal native Khem Birch has reportedly cleared waivers following his release from the Orlando Magic and will officially sign with the Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic's Shams Carania.

Birch has reportedly long been interested in returning to his home country team and fills an obvious need for Toronto who has lacked reliable frontcourt rotation this season. At 6-foot-9, 233 pounds, Birch is a little undersized, but he's shown an ability to play up and contend against bigger centres over the past few seasons.

Ultimately, at 28 years old and heading into free agency this summer he was no longer part of the Magic's long-term plans and was waived earlier in the week. He played in 48 games for Orlando this season, averaging 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, but his shooting percentage has fallen to a career-worst 45% this year.

Birch was reportedly in Tampa on Saturday ready to sign his contract with the organization and he should be ready to go on Sunday night when Toronto takes on the New York Knicks, according to RDS's Peter Yannopoulos.

