Report: Raptors Sign Svi Mykhailiuk to 2-Year Contract

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed former Oklahoma City Thunder wing Svi Mykhailiuk to a two-year contract

The Toronto Raptors are adding a little more shooting to their roster this year.

Toronto has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with 6-foot-7 wing Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Mykhailiuk is a 36.2% three-point shooter who split time between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder last season. He averaged 8.5 points per game last season, a slight dropoff from his 2019-20 campaign with the Pistons in which he shot 40.4% from three-point range on 5.1 attempts per game.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian will reportedly have a player option in 2022-23.

He had reportedly received interest from multiple contending teams before signing with the Raptors.

Mykhailiuk was drafted 47th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kansas.

