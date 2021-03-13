Vegas Has No Love for Undermanned Raptors Against Hornets

The Toronto Raptors are 2.5-point underdogs for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby all ruled out

The Toronto Raptors can't get any love from Vegas sportsbooks these days.

With Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet all ruled out for Saturday night due to COVID-19 protocols, the Raptors have fallen completely out of favour with NBA gamblers. Sportsbooks have the Raptors as +2.5 point underdogs for Saturday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. That's a line that's been moving in the Hornets favour after Charlotte opened as -2 point favourites on Friday afternoon, according to Covers. Considering the Raptors were -10 point and -6.5 point favourites over the Hornets in mid-January, that's a pretty seismic swing just a couple of months later.

Vegas is giving the Raptors about a 45% chance of pulling off the upset on the road and sportsbooks are once again expecting another big game from Norman Powell who has flourished as Toronto's No. 1 scoring option over the past few games.

Betway has set Powell's point total at 25.5, a number he's been over in three of the last four games. They've also set Kyle Lowry's point total at 20.5, a number he's been under in three of the last four games and only eclipsed 10 times this season. If Lowry is going to go under that 20.5 scoring mark, it'll likely be because he's playing facilitator again. He's tallied 47 assists in the past four games and 31 in the past two. Betway has set his assists total at 10.5 and has given him a 64% chance of recording a double-double.

The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. Saturday night on Sportsnet TV and TSN 1050 radio.

The Raptors won't have any time to rest after the game with another one scheduled for Sunday night in Chicago.

