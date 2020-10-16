SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Opting In a No-Brainer for Stanley Johnson

Aaron Rose

The upcoming 2020 NBA offseason is going to be one of the strangest in league history. There's still no certainty regarding the salary cap situation for next season and a start date for next year remains up in the air.

Once the cap situation is worked out — it should reportedly be around $109 million according to The Athletic's John Hollinger — both players and teams will have to work out their contract options for next year.

This will be pretty easy for the Toronto Raptors. Stanley Johnson is the only player on the team with an option for 2020-21, a $3.8 player option that he will certainly pick up.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri hasn't made very many mistakes in his Toronto tenure. He's become one of the league's best executives by making shrewd decisions, savvy draft picks, and brilliant trades. However, signing Johnson to a one-plus-one worth over $7.4 million total was not one of his finer moves.

Last season Johnson played in 25 games, averaged six minutes a game with 2.4 points per game. He shot just 37% from the field and saw just 20 minutes of playoff action, most of which came in the Raptors blowout Game 4 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

With the salary cap taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic most players are expected to opt into their contracts to avoid entering the market on a down year. That, coupled with Johnson underperforming his contract last year make opting in a no brainer for the 24-year-old forward.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Toronto Raptors Unveil New Uniforms

The Toronto Raptors released three of their five new uniforms for the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season

Aaron Rose

The Raptors Have Interviewed Canadian Isiaha Mike Who is Hoping to Take an Unconventional Path to the NBA

The Toronto Raptors have spoken to SMU's Isiaha Mike who is spending next year playing overseas in Germany hoping to impress NBA scouts

Aaron Rose

So What Now? Looking Ahead to the NBA's Offseason

The NBA offseason remains unclear, but the Toronto Raptors are already planning for the free agency and the draft in the coming months

Aaron Rose

Raptors Have 8th Highest Championship Odds for 2021

The Toronto Raptors are +1700 to win the NBA Finals in 2021, the eighth best odds in the NBA

Aaron Rose

Raptors Have Spoken to Canadian Sharpshooter Nate Darling

The Toronto Raptors have interviewed Canadian and Delaware Fightin' Blue Hen Nate Darling who is looking to become the first Nova Scotian to play in the NBA

Aaron Rose

by

micky2

'Was I the Problem? — DeRozan Reflects on the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors and Playing Against James

Former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan reflected on playing against LeBron James and watching the Raptors win the NBA Finals

Aaron Rose

Reflecting on 25 Years of NBA Basketball in Canada

The Toronto Raptors have helped basketball in Canada come a long way over the past quarter century

Aaron Rose

Kyle Lowry's Foundation Donating Food to 200 Families for Thanksgiving

Toronto Raptors icon Kyle Lowry and his wife are donating foot to underprivileged families for Thanksgiving

Aaron Rose

Nurse Reflects on Bubble Life and Toughness of NBA Playoffs

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says NBA bubble life wasn't as enjoyable as it seemed

Aaron Rose

Deputy Who Shoved Ujiri Compares Situation to Munich Massacre, Threat Could Have Been 'Mass Murder or Terrorism'

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri posed a potential terrorism threat according to Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland's legal team

Aaron Rose