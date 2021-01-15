Aron Baynes Starts for Raptors vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors will turn to Aron Baynes to start at centre Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets

The Toronto Raptors will make another change to their starting Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets, swapping in Aron Baynes to replace centre Alex Len who is out due to personal reasons.



The 7-foot Len has started two games for the Raptors this season, stepping in to replace Baynes first against the Sacramento Kings and then again against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse has been searching desperately for a consistent starting unit. Through 10 games he's used five different starting lineups. The changes have been the cause of some frustration for Nurse who has repeatedly been asked what his plans are going forward.

"This fixation with the starting lineup is getting a little old," he said following the Raptors' 112-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. "But I’ll keep answering the questions."

He was not asked about the starting lineup prior to Thursday's game, but with the Len struggling and eventually ruled out, a lineup change was expected. Starting Baynes, however, is a bit of a surprise. The 6-foot-10 Australian hasn't played a single minute for Toronto in three games. He's averaging just 5.3 points per game in seven starts this season.

The Raptors game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

