Raptors Showing Lack of Aggression When Attacking the Rim

The Raptors have struggled to score inside due to a lack of aggression when attacking the rim
Basketball has undergone a revolution over the past two decades. Since Stephen Curry first started taking 3-pointers at a historic rate, analytics have seeped into everything NBA teams do.

The principles of these analytics are pretty simple: take shots that will generate the most points. It's why the 3-point shot has become more common today than ever before. But basketball analytics are about far more than just 3-point shooting. As nice as that extra point might be, the best shots still remain at the rim and from the free-throw line.

While the Toronto Raptors have had no trouble taking 3-pointers this season, their efficiency at the rim leaves much to be desired.

Through six games this year the Raptors rank 27th in shots attempted within five feet of the rim. Making matters worse, they're shooting just 61% in the restricted area, the ninth-lowest in the NBA. Not taking shots at the rim a problem, but missing the few shots that you are is a much bigger problem.

"It’s just more concentration when going to the basket," Norman Powell said Wednesday. "I think we just need to play with a more aggressive, physical mindset when attacking and playmaking through hits, not looking for fouls, and finishing through contact whether you’ve been doing it in the past. ... We’ve got to go in there with a little more toughness, a little more grittiness and determination to finish through hits and finish these plays."

That lack of toughness around the rim has repeatedly been cited as the Raptors' issue inside. Instead of attacking aggressively, they're tentative around the hoop, looking for fouls to bail them out

As a team, Toronto ranks dead last in shooting percentage on drives, according to NBA tracking data. They're averaging just 14.7 drives per game, the fourth fewest in the NBA, and they're shooting a paltry 36.4% on those drives.

As long as the Raptors continue to struggle to score inside, going to the rim searching for fouls instead of attacking with purpose, Toronto's offence woes will continue.

