Raptors Finding Success Through International Diversity

As Toronto Raptors practice wraps up there’s a group or two, three, sometimes four or more players that stay behind for a little while to get in some extra work. They stand across from one another or gather around in a circle depending on the numbers and let the basketballs fall to the ground as if to become soccer balls.

This season the Raptors have gone with a no a-hole approach on their roster, as Fred VanVleet so eloquently put it during the preseason. They’ve built a tight-knit group that’s unique not just this year, but throughout NBA history. Just look up at the walls of the OVO practice facility and that uniqueness is proudly laid out in the form of 10 flags representing the historic diversity of this Raptors squad. Those flags, from Canada, Saint Lucia, Germany, Ukraine, Nigeria, Japan, Britain, Cameroon, Slovenia, and the United States mark an NBA record for the most diverse team in league history, topping the NBA champion 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs.

It’s no wonder that practices usually start and end with a little bit of footy, said German forward Isaac Bonga.

“We play soccer tennis a little bit, me and (Precious) did,” said Goran Dragic, who grew up playing soccer until he was 12 years old back home in Slovenia. “We juggle with the ball, pass, nothing major. It's tough to do with the basketball because it's a little bit harder, but if we had some soccer balls it would be pretty interesting to see who is good and who is not.”

That’s a divisive topic within the Raptors ranks. Ask Bonga who the best player is and he'll say it's him, “they know I’ve got skills." Achiuwa, who grew up playing left wing in Nigeria before being forced to give up the sport due to his size, sees things a little differently.

“Incorrect. I’m the best soccer player on the team,” he snapped back when told of Bonga’s proclamation. “By a landslide. I’m the best soccer player on the team.”

Dragic, the diplomat of the group, wouldn’t say who the best player is but was confident Bonga couldn’t keep up with his or Achiuwa’s skills.

“C’mon man. Hell no. He’s not. First of all, when we begin practicing usually me and Precious, we juggle with the ball. I’ve never seen him do that,” Dragic quipped. “I know Precious is pretty good. I don’t know Siakam. OG is not. OG is too strong for soccer.”

Despite the internal soccer rivalries, that international flavor on the team has allowed the group to gel quicker than expected. It’s the diversity of culture, experience, and life that has created a familiarity with one another.

“Everybody’s coming from different parts of the world, different cultures, and let’s say Siakam or Svi (Mykhailiuk) or OG, I can connect with them because they went through the same as I did,” Dragic said. “When you're young, you go to a different country, then you need to adjust, you need to learn a different language, meet different people. So it's not easy and especially you kind of expand your view on the other cultures and everything. It's much easier to connect with them.”

“I think guys are just naturally themselves and we all respect each other,” Achiuwa added. “We all understand each other. We understand people's personalities and we all respect it and everyone is able to express themselves in a respectful way where it doesn't bother the next person.”

Through nine games, Toronto’s ability to communicate, to gel, and, frankly, to defend with quick feet thanks to some soccer skills, has allowed the Raptors to outperform expectations. They rank near the top of the league in defensive rating and have picked up Raptors coach Nick Nurse’s complicated defensive rotations with far more success than last year’s group ever did.

In a copycat league where teams are always looking to come up with some small advantage to eke out one or two wins a season, the Raptors may have found something the rest of the world is still trying to grasp. Diversity works.

