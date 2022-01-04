Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk Enter COVID Protocols
    The Toronto Raptors have added Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk to COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols ahead of Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs
    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    It was only a matter of time.

    Just one game after the Toronto Raptors cleared their entire roster from COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols, the virus has reared its ugly head again. Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk have entered protocols and will be sidelined for Tuesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

    Mykhailiuk and Watanabe were two of only four Raptors players who had not entered protocols this season prior to Tuesday. Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr., Isaac Bonga, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton, and Justin Champagnie have all been in protocols at least once this season. Chris Boucher and David Johnson have yet to enter protocols this year.

    The Spurs have three players in COVID protocols for Tuesday including Lonnie Walker IV, Doug McDermott, and Devontae Cacok. Dejounte Murray is also out as he works his way back from COVID protocols.

    Further Reading

    Nick Nurse floats the idea of different starting lineups & discusses playing Khem Birch & Precious Achiuwa together

    Raptors get positive returns from fully-healthy rotation in blowout victory over Knicks

    Scottie Barnes details his 'boring' second bout with COVID-19

