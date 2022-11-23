Raptors Face Off Against Kevin Durant's Nets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

After a three-day hiatus, the Toronto Raptors will finally be back on the court Wednesday night when Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. The YES Network and W-FAN will fall the game in New York.

What to Watch For

It'll be another shorthanded game for the Raptors who could be without Scottie Barnes who has suddenly popped up on the injury report with a left knee sprain. Expect to see some long minutes for Toronto's reserves including Malachi Flynn, Juancho Hernangomez, and Chris Boucher off the bench.

The Nets are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing a close one to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Toronto, meanwhile, should be well rested with an opportunity to get out and run on Brooklyn, using that extra stamina to knock off what should be a more talented team Wednesday night.

Yuta Watanabe was out Tuesday night for the Nets with a hamstring injury. It doesn't sound like he'll play Wednesday night in his return to Toronto. It's unfortunate considering it was injuries that forced the Raptors to move on from the Japanese forward this past offseason.

Kevin Durant remains almost as good as ever, averaging 29.8 points per game this season. It just hasn't quite felt the same for the 34-year-old superstar whose Nets sit at 8-10 on the season.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. Barnes and Dalano Banton are listed as questionable.

Brooklyn has yet to release its injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -2 point favorites with an implied win probability of 56.9%. The total for the game is 221.5.

