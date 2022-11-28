Raptors Look to Knock off Cavaliers: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their brief homestand Monday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town on the second night of a back-to-back for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Ohio and 100.7 WMMS will call the game in Cleveland.

What to Watch For

There's a chance the Raptors look a little more healthy Monday night with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes potentially returning to the court against the Cavaliers. If they are back, O.G. Anunonby will shift back into a secondary role as Toronto hands the reins of the offense back over to Siakam.

Gary Trent Jr. has been mired in a deep shooting slump for the better part of the past month now. It got so frustrating on Saturday night that the Raptors benched him for almost the entire second half against the Mavericks. While his defense did look better Saturday, his shots need to start falling eventually.

Speaking of which, keep an eye on the starting lineup if everyone is healthy. With how well Thad Young has been playing lately, it might be wise for the Raptors to swap him into the first unit in Trent's place.

Injury Reports

Siakam, Barnes, and Dalano Banton are all questionable to play. Otto Porter Jr. and Precious Achiuwa are both out.

Cleveland has yet to release its injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -2.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 57.3%. The total for the game is 214.

