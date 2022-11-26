Raptors Face Off Against Mavericks: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Storylines

The Toronto Raptors will once again look to slow Luka Doncic whose Dallas Mavericks come to town Saturday night for a 5 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Southwest Dallas and KEGL/KFZO will call the game for Dallas.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have always struggled to contain Doncic whose 27.6 points per game against Toronto is nearly a point higher than his career average of 26.8. Traditionally the Raptors have tried to pressure Doncic and that isn't likely to change Saturday night. Expect O.G. Anunoby to be the primary defender on Doncic but there will be lots of help coming his way.

Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton should be back in the lineup Saturday night but don't be surprised if Jeff Dowtin Jr. sees some backup point guard minutes. He's impressed the team in his limited playing time this year.

The Raptors have been battling through a non-COVID virus that seems to be in the rearview mirror for most of the team. It's kept a few guys, notably Gary Trent Jr., in a bit of a funk lately but some extra time off this week should help them find a groove again Saturday.

Injury Reports

Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, Otto Porter Jr., and Justin Champagnie have all been ruled out. VanVleet and Banton are questionable and expected to play.

Maxi Kleber is probable for the Mavericks.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +2 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 45.9%. The total for the game is 215.5

Further Reading

