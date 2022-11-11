Skip to main content
Raptors Face Off Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Thunder: Where to Watch, Injuries, Storylines

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday: Where to watch, injury reports, and game odds

The Toronto Raptors will head west Friday night for a date with Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Oklahoma and WKY 930 will air the game in Oklahoma City.

What to Watch For

  • The Raptors will have their hands full with Gilgeous-Alexander who has been nothing shy of spectacular this season, averaging 31.6 points on 53.7% shooting. He's blossomed into one of the league's most exciting young stars and while rumors of his frustrations in Oklahoma City are bound to pop up from time to time, he's too talented for the Thunder to part with anytime soon.
  • With Precious Achiuwa sidelined for the next few weeks, expect the Raptors to give Thad Young and Otto Porter Jr. longer looks off the bench. Young isn't going to put up big numbers, but he's a calming presence on the court who has looked stellar playing alongside Toronto's regular starters.
  • Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby have been tasked with carrying Toronto's offense while Pascal Siakam remains sidelined. The two have done an admirable job, but some help from Scottie Barnes and the bench would go a long way to easing the workload, particularly on VanVleet.

Injury Reports

Siakam, Achiuwa, and Khem Birch have all been ruled out for the Raptors.

Darius Bazley and Chet Holmgren are out for the Thunder.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites with a 68.8% win probability. The total for the game is 219.5.

