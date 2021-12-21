Raptors Departing for Chicago with 7 Players in COVID Protocols

Apparently, the show must go on.

Despite having seven players in COVID-19 protocols, the Toronto Raptors are taking off for Chicago ahead of Wednesday night's 8 p.m. ET tipoff against the Bulls.

It almost seems unfathomable with the number of missing players Toronto is dealing with. Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn all entered Health & Safety protocols on Tuesday, Gary Trent Jr. was admitted Monday, and Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton were admitted on Saturday. Now, with Khem Birch listed questionable, David Johnson and Justin Champagnie ruled out, and Goran Dragic away from the team, Toronto only has five fully healthy regulars and four healthy replacement players reportedly on 10-day contracts.

If Birch can't play, Toronto will have to play with OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, Chris Boucher, Isaac Bonga, and Svi Mykhailiuk as their only regulars barring any more COVID-19 issues. Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas, Brandon Goodwin, and Tremont Waters have all reportedly signed with the team, though nothing has been made official yet.

The Bulls have been battling their own COVID-19 issues, having just played on Monday night with five players in COVID protocols and two others sidelined with injuries. On Tuesday, Devon Dotson was admitted into Chicago's Health & Safety protocols.

