Raptors Talk Season Opener, Playing to Their Advantages, & Getting Tough Inside

The Toronto Raptors are ready, they say.

While the rest of the league is getting used to an offseason full of change, the Raptors believe they're going to have a leg up on the competition when the regular season tips off Wednesday night. For them, continuity and development will lead the way.

"I'm anxious, I guess," Fred VanVleet said following Wednesday morning shootaround. "This is what I love to do. ... I really love to compete and play. It's just the only thing that has been on my mind and, you know, I'm just excited to get get started."

Last season the Raptors flopped in the regular season opener. A preseason of excitement — like this year's — quickly gave way to a difficult start to the year. Toronto opened the season with a 15-point blowout against the Washington Wizards en route to a 9-13 record out of the gates.

What did it all mean?

"I'm not really sure how much it means in the long run," said VanVleet as he reflected on last year's opener. "But definitely want to get out to a good start tonight."

Dictating the Game to Cleveland

The opener will be a tail of two polarizing rosters, one in Toronto full of like-sized, 6-foot-8 versatile wings, and another for the Cleveland Cavaliers loaded with supersized bigs and undersized guards. To win, it'll come down to whoever can dictate the game to the other.

"I wouldn’t try to go beat them at their game," said Precious Achiuwa who will be tasked with taking on Cleveland's centers Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. "I feel like I have an advantage over them in terms of speed. So I'm gonna try to use that to my advantage."

On the other side, the Raptors are going to pick on Cleveland's two 6-foot-1 guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. If the Cavaliers switch ball screens, Toronto will pound Mitchell and Garland with its versatile bigs or use its speed to beat Allen and Mobley to the bucket.

"Because of the way we are (built) ... there's always a mismatch," Achiuwa said. "We're just trying to exploit the mismatch depending on what the defense gives to us."

Points of Emphasises

Raptors coach Nick Nurse spent training camp and preseason harping on the team to take more efficient shots this season, primarily at the rim. Last season the team attempted the 11th fewest shots in the restricted area and averaged the ninth fewest free throws per game. This year, he's looking for those numbers to go up and in turn create more kick-out opportunities for catch-and-shoot threes.

"For me, it’s just making sure we have proper spacing, so there's dump-off opportunities, corner kick opportunities," said VanVleet. "Rim pressure comes in a lot of different ways. So it's something that we got on our minds for sure."

That won't be easy against Cleveland, though. While the Cavaliers gave up the fifth most shots in the restricted area last season, opponents were held to a league-worst 60.5% field goal percentage in the area. Toronto may get those shots Wednesday night, but making them is going to be no easy task.

Quotable

"I would rather be the talk of the town at the end of the year versus like October," said VanVleet. "We got all the love and admiration and respect we could ever want when we won a championship. So let's put that on the board."

