Davis II Earns All-Rookie 2nd Team Honours

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis II earned second team All-Rookie recognition on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old went undrafted in last year's draft before being scooped up by the Raptors following one Summer League game with the Denver Nuggets. He played in all 72 regular season games for Toronto, averaging 7.5 points, on 45.6% shooting, and 38.8% from 3-point range.

He finished the year ranked fifth among rookies in 3-point percentage and eighth in field goal percentage.

He earned 30 first team votes and 36 second team votes, appearing on 66 of a possible 100 ballots from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. 

The voting for the team was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11. The seeding games, which were played July 30 – Aug. 14 as part of the 2019-20 season restart, did not count toward voting for the NBA All-Rookie Team or the league’s other traditional end-of-season awards.

Memphis' Ja Morant took home the NBA's Rookie of the Year award and was joined on the All-Rookie first team by fellow Grizzlies and Canadian Brandon Clarke who received 92 first team votes and five second team votes.

Clarke averaged 12.1 points on 61.8% shooting with nearly six rebounds per game.

Canadians R.J. Barrett of the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort did not make either team, though Barrett did receive ten first team votes and 41 second team votes.

All-Rookie First Team: Ja Morant, Kendrick Nunn, Brandon Clarke, Zion Williamson, Eric Paschall.

All-Rookie Second Team: Tyler Hero, Terence Davis II, Coby White, P.J. Washington Jr., Rui Hachimura

