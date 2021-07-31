Report: Cavaliers Consider Raptors to be 'Biggest Threat' to Signing Jarrett Allen

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly considered a threat by the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign restricted free agent Jarrett Allen this summer

The Toronto Raptors aren't going to make things easy on the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer.

In desperate need of some frontcourt help this year, Toronto is expected to heavily pursue center Jarrett Allen this summer and is reportedly believed to be the "biggest threat" to sign him away from the Cavaliers this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

"The Raptors have long been rumored to covet Jarrett Allen in addition to their interest in [Richaun] Holmes," Fischer wrote. "Yet while Cleveland officials view Toronto as their biggest threat to retaining Allen, it is expected that the 23-year-old center will re-sign with the Cavaliers to pair with Evan Mobley in the frontcourt."

The 23-year-old Allen is coming off a career season with the Brooklyn Nets and Cavaliers in which he averaged 12.8 points and 10 rebounds per game. He is considered the top available center in this year's free agency class and it'll likely require a considering contract for the Raptors to pry him away from Cleveland who can match any offer made to the soon-to-be restricted free agent.

If Toronto can't land Allen, Holmes is the other name that's been connected to the Raptors. The 27-year-old center averaged a career-high 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in 61 games for the Sacramento Kings this past season.

NBA teams are allowed to begin negotiation contracts on Monday at 6 p.m. ET but no contracts are allowed to be signed until August 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

