Jayson Tatum Out for Celtics vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will catch another break Saturday night with Jayson Tatum sidelined for the Boston Celtics.

Tatum has been ruled out with left wrist soreness, the Celtics announced.

It's the third straight game in which the Raptors have played a team missing its top player. Toronto took a 130-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday who were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. On Thursday, the Raptors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves without Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Earlier in the year Toronto avoided Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins only to be blown out by the shorthanded Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors, conversely, have been virtually at full strength for almost the entire month. Otto Porter Jr. is the only would-be rotation player out, having undergone season-ending surgery on his foot.

Christian Koloko has been assigned to the G League and will not play Saturday.

