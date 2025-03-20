Raptors in Tough vs. Warriors: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will be in tough against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will continue their road trip Thursday night when they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It’s a rare sight these days to have Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl all on the floor together. Since March 7, Toronto has alternated resting Quickley or Poeltl each night. This could be one of the last games this season where the trio shares the court. Ideally, the Raptors want to see how they measure up against a talented Warriors squad.
- Barnes has been in a bit of a slump, shooting just 37.2% from the floor with poor three-point numbers. Toronto’s lack of urgency to win hasn’t helped, but he should be able to dominate weaker competition. Thursday’s game presents a tougher challenge, making it a prime opportunity for the former All-Star to find his rhythm again.
- Curry may not be at his absolute peak, but the two-time MVP rarely disappoints. He remains one of the league’s most electrifying players, constantly in motion and sinking some of the toughest three-pointers imaginable. It’ll be a challenging night for Quickley and Jamal Shead, who are likely to take on most of the defensive duties against him.
Injury Reports
The Raptors plan to rest RJ Barrett on Thursday. Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jared Rhoden, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Ulrich Chomche are all out.
Gary Payton II is questionable for the Warriors.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +13.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 14.3%. The total for the game is 225.5.
