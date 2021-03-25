Report: Raptors Trade Matt Thomas to Utah Jazz

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded Matt Thomas to the Utah Jazz for a second-round pick

The Toronto Raptors have made their second move of the trade deadline.

Sharpshooter Matt Thomas has reportedly been traded to the Utah Jazz for a second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move opens up a roster spot for Toronto who appears to be on the verge of moving Kyle Lowry either to the Miami Heat or Los Angeles Lakers. It is expected any deal involving Lowry will require Toronto to take back multiple players and therefore Toronto needed to trade or waive a player to make space.

Thomas played 67 games with the Raptors, averaging 4.1 points per game while shooting 45.7% from behind the arc. He was expected to be a player involved in Toronto's rotation this season, but after a rocky start to the year, he was benched by head coach Nick Nurse and never found his footing with the Raptors.

The Jazz will reportedly send back Golden State's 2021 second-round pick, according to The Athletic's Blake Murphy.

