Report: Raptors Trade Terence Davis to Sacramento Kings

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded Terence Davis to the Sacramento Kings for a future second-round pick

Terence Davis II has reportedly played his final game for the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors reportedly traded their sophomore guard to the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, Toronto has reportedly acquired the Memphis Grizzlies' second-round pick via the Kings, The Athletic's Blake Murphy reported.

The Davis deal along with Toronto's decision to move Matt Thomas to the Utah Jazz opened up two roster spots for the Raptors, one of which will be taken up by Rodney Hood or Gary Trent Jr. who were acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers for Norman Powell.

Davis spent two years with Toronto after signing as an undrafted free agent during the 2019 Summer League. He had a breakout 2019-20 season, averaging 7.5 points on 45.6% shooting, and looked poised to be a crucial member of the organization going forward.

That, however, changed when Davis was allegedly involved in an altercation with a woman in New York City during the offseason. Though Davis has not been charged, he is still potentially facing a suspension from the NBA.

This season he's averaging just 6.9 points per game on 41.4% shooting in 34 games with Toronto.

