Raptors Head to L.A. as Major Underdogs Against Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks may have done the Toronto Raptors a favour last night by sneaking by the Washington Wizards, but it's likely going to be too little too late for Toronto.

Not only have the Raptors lost three straight, but they head into Sunday night as sizeable underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers. Vegas has L.A. as eight-point favourites and that's a number that's been climbing from 6.5-points early Sunday morning, according to Covers.

The issue for the Raptors is twofold. For one, it's the second night of a back-to-back and Toronto's track record on back-to-backs this season has been abysmal. Secondly, the Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher while the Lakers will likely have Anthony Davis and possibly LeBron James back in the lineup.

If James can't go, the Raptors may have a chance, but considering the Lakers are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament, Toronto is going to be hard-pressed to come away with a victory Sunday night.

