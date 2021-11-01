Raptors Unveil New City Edition Jerseys

Exactly 75 years to the day of the NBA's first game, a 68-66 contest between the Toronto Huskies and New York Knicks, the league has released a new set of jerseys to honor the 75th anniversary.

The Toronto Raptors' new "city edition" jersey is a mashup of the old and the new. It's a black and gold jersey, a nod to Toronto rapper Drake and OVO, with the old-school dinosaur on the front.

The Raptors new city edition jersey NBA

"The popular black base and gold trim return, with the iconic dino logo, scrawled across the chest, donning the look from the 2019 title-winners and flipping the Raptor's direction from the Nike NBA Hardwood Classic uniform," the league wrote. "The jagged pinstriping and short design echo the team’s inaugural uniforms from a quarter-century ago. Today’s claw-scratch logo appears on the shorts, with a Canadian maple leaf on the waistband reminding fans of the team’s roots."

The Raptors will wear the jerseys for the first time on November 13 when they take on the Detroit Pistons.

