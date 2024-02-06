Raptors Share Hopeful-Looking Injury Report for Hornets Game

The Toronto Raptors have listed Gary Trent Jr. as probable and RJ Barrett as good to go vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors should be at or near full strength Wednesday night as they wrap up their six-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets.

Gary Trent Jr. appears to be good to go with a probable tag despite leaving Monday's game with lower back tightness. He played 15 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans before leaving at halftime.

Jontay Porter is listed as questionable and may return from lower back spasms that have kept him out for three straight games. If he does return, it'll be Toronto's first game with both Poeltl and Porter healthy since early January. It'll be interesting to see how the Raptors deploy Porter and Thad Young off the bench whenever Porter does return to health.

RJ Barrett has been taken off the injury report and is cleared to play after a load management game on Monday. He'd been dealing with knee soreness, but Toronto was just taking it slowly with the 23-year-old forward by giving him the night off.

The Raptors have also brought up some reinforcements, recalling Javon Freeman-Liberty and Kira Lewis Jr. from the Raptors 905. Toronto's G League team has a break for a few days and Toronto will have the pair join the team in Charlotte before returning home Friday.

The Hornets have yet to announce their injury report, but former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has not joined the team since his trade to Charlotte. He's expected to be dealt or bought out ahead of the trade deadline and will not play on Wednesday.