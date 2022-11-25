Skip to main content
Raptors Update Injury Report Ahead of Mavericks Game

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will remain without Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. while Fred VanVleet is questionable vs. Dallas
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors aren't out of the woods with this onslaught of injuries quite yet.

Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, Otto Porter Jr., and Pascal Siakam have all been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton, meanwhile, are questionable to play.

VanVleet participated in practice Friday as he works his way back from a non-COVID illness. He was seen shooting around wearing a toque during the open portion of practice.

Banton was back at practice, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. He's been dealing with a left ankle sprain.

Siakam appears to be nearing a return. He has been doing non-contact activities with the team and should be cleared to play at some point next week.

Barnes and Porter did not practice. Both were seen riding stationary bikes in the back of the Raptors' training facility. Barnes has a left knee sprain while Porter is dealing with a dislocated toe on his left foot.

Achiuwa was seen shooting around casually at practice as he works his way back from a right ankle sprain.

Expect Thad Young to get another start Saturday, likely alongside O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet, and either Banton or Christian Koloko.

