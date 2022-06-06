Report: Donovan Mitchell 'Unsettled' Following Quin Snyder's Departure But Jazz Turning Down Calls

The Utah Jazz have remained steadfast in their message to the NBA: Donovan Mitchell isn't going anywhere.

Mitchell has reportedly grown "unsettled" and "unnerved" with the Jazz organization following the departure head coach Quin Snyder over the weekend, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 25-year-old Jazz guard was fond of Snyder and is now trying to process what his departure means for Utah.

The Jazz, however, have reportedly shown no interest in moving the 25-year-old three-time all-star, per The Athletic's Tony Jones.

"The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell. The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer. They simply don’t have the intention of trading him," Jones reported.

While the Toronto Raptors have long been connected to Rudy Gobert as a potential, albeit unlikely, trade target this summer, Mitchell's situation is certainly one to monitor. The Raptors and president Masai Ujiri have become known as an organization willing to make big moves when the time is right and prying a player like Mitchell loose would transform Toronto's offense for next season.

The Raptors, however, have shown no interest in shaking up the core this summer and Utah's asking price for Mitchell would certainly require some combination of Toronto's top five or six players.

"We are going to make little changes here and there, obviously we have the mid-level exception that we can use and we’ll try to find some flexibility, be it trades, or to add players if that comes about," Ujiri said during his season-ending media availability. "The core is the core and barring injuries and things that you feel hinder your team along the way, we feel that there is going to be growth internally."

Assuming that holds true, don't expect Toronto to make a big splash this summer and add Mitchell even if the Jazz star becomes available.

