Underdog Raptors Look to Prove Vegas Wrong Against NBA-Leading Jazz

Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

One of these days the Toronto Raptors are going to have to prove Vegas wrong and stop the bleeding.

Amid a six-game losing streak, the Raptors are heading back home Friday night to take on the NBA-leading Utah Jazz. Even on the second night of a back-to-back for Utah, Vegas sportsbooks are not liking Toronto's chances. The spread has bounced around +5.5 to +5.0 for Toronto with a moneyline around +173, implying just a 37% chance the Raptors can top the Jazz, according to Covers.

Fortunately Toronto, everyone who was in COVID-19 protocol is expected to be back and ready for Friday night. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet already have one game under their belts while OG Anunoby was cleared to return as of Thursday afternoon's injury report. It's made for a lot more productive practices, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

"I mean it's good, it's nice to be able to run multiple groups of whatever we're doing," Nurse said Thursday. "We even ran some stations today, believe it or not, we had enough people around three stations which is back to some training camp things. We were just trying to get everybody back and it almost feels like we're going back to trying to build the foundational parts of the things. It's nice to have everybody out there."

Even if Friday night's game goes south for Toronto, there should be a pair of bounce-back opportunities on the horizon with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets slated for Sunday and Monday, respectively.

