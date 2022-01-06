Skip to main content
Jazz Add Rudy Gobert to COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game

The Toronto Raptors will not face Rudy Gobert on Friday night after the Utah Jazz center was admitted into COVID protocols

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will once again face an opponent without its best player.

Just one night after the Raptors took on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks, the Utah Jazz have announced Rudy Gobert has entered COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols and will be out for Friday night's game in Toronto.

Despite all the COVID-19 issues Toronto has dealt with this year with virtually every member of their team entering protocols at some point, the Raptors seem to be getting lucky these days. Their last five wins have all come against teams missing their best player. First, Golden State opted to rest Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins against the Raptors. Then, after two losses, Toronto took on the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, the New York Knicks without Julius Randle, and San Antonio Spurs without Dejounte Murray, and the Bucks without Antetokounmpo.

The Jazz will also be without Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Mike Conley, and Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Raptors have cleared Svi Mykhailiuk from COVID-19 protocols, but Yuta Watanabe remains out for the game.

