Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Jazz

The Toronto Raptors are back home with a very good chance to make it five straight wins when the Utah Jazz stroll into Scotiabank Arena on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

It'll be another weird one for the Raptors whose last five wins have all come against teams missing their best players. Utah will be without Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Mike Conley, and Bojan Bogdanovic, and Toronto shouldn't have too much trouble knocking off one of the NBA's best.

Fred VanVleet continues to be lights out on catch-and-shoot three-pointers lately, nailing 51.1% of his looks. He's built a deadly two-man game with Pascal Siakam who has assisted on more of VanVleet baskets than anyone else on the team. Teams will have to adjust how they defend the duo, paying more attention to VanVleet off the ball.

Svi Mykhailiuk is back from COVID-19 protocols, but his return to the rotation isn't guaranteed. With the way Justin Champagnie has been playing of late, the undrafted rookie could usurp Mykhailiuk's minutes.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors are without Yuta Watanabe. Isaac Bonga is on assignment with the G League.

The Jazz will be without their aformentioned five players. Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay, Royce O'Neal, and Hassan Whiteside are all questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -11.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 225.0.

