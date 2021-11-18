Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Jazz

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Here's where to watch, storylines to follow, injury reports, and betting information
    The Toronto Raptors are looking to right the ship as they venture over for a Thursday night tilt against the Utah Jazz at 9 pm ET.

    What to Watch For

    • The Raptors will certainly have their work cut out for them against one of the NBA's most lethal offenses. After starting the season as a defensive juggernaut, Toronto's defense has ranked last in the NBA over the past two weeks. If Raptors coach Nick Nurse can't turn that around quickly, Thursday could be another long night.
    • Part of Toronto's defensive problems lately have come from Nurse's hyper-aggressive system that's leaving a few too many open three-pointers when teams drive and kick to open shooters. The Jazz, who take a higher percentage of their shots from three-point range than anyone else in the league, will certainly make the Raptors pay if they don't close out properly.
    • The Raptors' best hope for knocking off Utah is getting out and running in transition before Rudy Gobert can get set up in the paint. The Jazz have one of the league's best half-court defenses, but they haven't been so good in transition this year.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have listed OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Chris Boucher as questionable. Yuta Watanabe remains out.

    The Jazz have listed former Raptor Rudy Gay as probable to make his season debut.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +9.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 214.5

