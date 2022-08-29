Raptors Waive Svi Mykhailiuk, Open Roster Spot for Training Camp

The Toronto Raptors have waived Svi Mykhailiuk, opening a roster spot for training camp next month, the team announced Monday.

Mykhailiuk had a minimum contract player option for 2022-23 that he'd opted into for the season. He'd been signed as a 6-foot-7 shooter who the organization had liked prior to last season but his season did not go as planned. He averaged just 4.6 points across 56 games while shooting 38.9% from the floor and 30.6% from the field.

Toronto now has the ability to bring in one more player to training camp in Victoria next month. Jarrett Culver's name has popped up repeatedly as the 6-foot-6 forward has been training with the team at the Rico Hines runs in Los Angeles. Culver, 22, averaged 3.5 points in 9.1 minutes per game across 37 games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

The Raptors could also sign Jalen Harris, the former second-round pick who was reinstated to the NBA following a one-year suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy. Toronto offered Harris a qualifying offer, meaning the team still holds his rights as a restricted free agent.

Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie are expected to get two of Toronto's final three roster spots with Juancho Hernangomez now the favorite to land the final spot over D.J. Wilson and Gabe Brown.

Further Reading

Raptors sign Christian Koloko, hard capping the team for 2022-23 season

Raptors roster battles haven't helped their cases at FIBA qualifiers

Raptors expected to have 7th best record in East, oddsmakers say