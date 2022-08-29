Skip to main content
Raptors Waive Svi Mykhailiuk, Open Roster Spot for Training Camp

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Waive Svi Mykhailiuk, Open Roster Spot for Training Camp

The Toronto Raptors have waived Svi Mykhailiuk, opening a roster spot to invite someone to training camp next month
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors have waived Svi Mykhailiuk, opening a roster spot for training camp next month, the team announced Monday.

Mykhailiuk had a minimum contract player option for 2022-23 that he'd opted into for the season. He'd been signed as a 6-foot-7 shooter who the organization had liked prior to last season but his season did not go as planned. He averaged just 4.6 points across 56 games while shooting 38.9% from the floor and 30.6% from the field.

Toronto now has the ability to bring in one more player to training camp in Victoria next month. Jarrett Culver's name has popped up repeatedly as the 6-foot-6 forward has been training with the team at the Rico Hines runs in Los Angeles. Culver, 22, averaged 3.5 points in 9.1 minutes per game across 37 games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Raptors could also sign Jalen Harris, the former second-round pick who was reinstated to the NBA following a one-year suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy. Toronto offered Harris a qualifying offer, meaning the team still holds his rights as a restricted free agent.

Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie are expected to get two of Toronto's final three roster spots with Juancho Hernangomez now the favorite to land the final spot over D.J. Wilson and Gabe Brown.

Further Reading

Raptors sign Christian Koloko, hard capping the team for 2022-23 season

Raptors roster battles haven't helped their cases at FIBA qualifiers

Raptors expected to have 7th best record in East, oddsmakers say

Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena
News

Raptors Report: Svi Mykhailiuk Stars, Juancho Hernangomez Struggles at FIBA Qualifiers

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko (35) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion
News

Raptors Sign Christian Koloko, Hard Capping the Team for 2022-23 Season

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18111007_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Roster Battles Haven't Helped Themselves in FIBA Qualifiers

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18678085_168390270_lowres
News

Thunder Announce Chet Holmgren is Out for the Season

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18111577_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Jazz Have Multiple Offers for Donovan Mitchell, Knicks Not Close

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_16965329_168390270_lowres
News

Freddie Gillespie Pairs Up With Isaac Bonga as Former Raptors Join Bayern Munich

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18150372_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Raptors Expected to Have 7th Best Record in East, Oddsmakers Say

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_15975057_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Durant Agrees to Return to Nets for Next Season

By All Raptors Staff