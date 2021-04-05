Raptors-Wizards Face-Off With Lottery Odds on the Line

The scuffling Toronto Raptors will take on the struggling Washington Wizards on Monday night with lottery implications on the line

For those with an eye on the NBA's reverse standings, Monday night's Toronto Raptors game should be a big one.

The 19-30 Raptors who sit seventh-last in the NBA will take on the 17-31 Washington Wizards who sit sixth-last in the NBA on Monday night.

The Wizards have been on a bit of a skid as of late, dropping 11 of their last 14 games and falling 1.5 games back of the Raptors in the league. Their last three losses have in double-digit fashion all without Bradley Beal who is listed as probable for Monday night's game with a right hip contusion.

As things sit heading into Monday, Toronto has a 32% chance at a top-four pick and a 7.5% chance at the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Washington, sitting right ahead of Toronto in the lottery standings, has a 37.2% chance at a top-four pick and a 9% chance at the No 1. pick this year.

Unfortunately for those Raptors fans looking to tank this season, Vegas sportsbooks are giving Toronto a five-point edge on Monday night, according to Covers. The Raptors have a -210 moneyline, implying about a 68% chance of topping the Wizards.

Things, however, could look a little bit different if Beal is good to go and if the Raptors are forced to go without Fred VanVleet who is listed as questionable with a left hip contusion.

"He did not practice. There's nothing on the MRI," Nurse said of VanVleet. "Probably day-to-day."

If VanVleet is ruled out, Toronto will be without both its starting guards, and rookie Malachi Flynn is expected to get the start.

