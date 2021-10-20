    • October 20, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Wizards

    The Toronto Raptors are finally returning home for meaningful NBA action as they get set to take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night
    Author:

    For the first time in 600 days, the Toronto Raptors are returning home for meaningful NBA basketball and will open the 2021-22 season against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    What to Watch For

    • Basketball is back! That should be enough.
    • The Raptors are trying something pretty innovative this season with an über switchable roster built with these versatile 6-foot-6 to 6-foot-9 wings. They're going to struggle with their half-court offense, but everything else should be pretty exciting. If it works, the rest of the league will certainly be trying to copy Toronto's roster.
    • With Pascal Siakam sidelined for about another month, it's officially the OG Anunoby show in Toronto. The 24-year-old appeared to take a step forward in the preseason, but his ability to score off the dribble will be a make-or-break skill for the Raptors at least until Siakam returns.
    • The Raptors have traditionally been a hyper-aggressive defensive team under head coach Nick Nurse and that's only expected to be revved up even more this season. It should make for a very long night for Bradley Beal.

    Where to Watch

    TSN1 will broadcast the game on TV with the radio call on Sportsnet The FAN 590.

    Injury Report

    Siakam and Yuta Watanabe are both out. Chris Boucher is listed as questionable with a finger injury, but he's expected to go.

    For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura, Cassius Winston, and Thomas Bryant are all out.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are -2.5 favorites on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game sits at 220.5.

    The Raptors are trying to be at the forefront of defensive innovation with their versatile roster

    Raptors Roster Rundown: what to expect from Toronto's final 17

    OG Anunoby is poised to become the guy for the Raptors with Pascal Siakam out early

