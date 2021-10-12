    • October 12, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason at Wizards

    The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their preseason schedule against the Washington Wizards. Here's what to watch for
    The Toronto Raptors will hit the road for their final preseason game against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET.

    What to Watch For

    • It certainly isn't going to be a pretty game. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby will both sit out the final preseason game as Raptors coach Nick Nurse tries to get a long look at some of the players on partially guaranteed deals.
    • It will, however, be a big game for those players fighting for roster spots, and with the pandemic still lingering that depth is going to be very important this season. Khem Birch, for example, tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.
    • Strategically, I wouldn't expect the Raptors to show anything all that complicated. Not only will they be without their best players, but Toronto plays Washington again to open the season on October 20th and Nurse isn't going to want the Wizards to see what he's got planned.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet 360 will be broadcasting the game.

    Injury Report

    Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, and Yuta Watanabe will all miss the game with injuries. VanVleet and Anunoby are both out with rest.

    For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura, Cassius Winston, and Thomas Bryant are all out.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors can be found anywhere from -2.5 to -3 point favorites. The total for the game is 223.5.

    Precious Achiuwa continues to impress as Raptors cruise past Rockets

    Khem Birch back & feeling better after bout with COVID-19

    Raptors' depth has shown fight with rotation spots still up for grabs

