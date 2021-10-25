    • October 25, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors will continue their homestand against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Here's what to watch for
    Author:

    The Toronto Raptors (1-2) are welcoming DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (3-0) for some Monday night basketball at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    What to Watch For

    • DeRozan is back and that's always something special. He returns with a new-look Bulls team with Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach Lavine leading the way. The Bulls also have some other familiar faces in Alize Johnson and Matt Thomas.
    • For as bad as Toronto's offense is, the Bulls' defense is expected to be equally atrocious. While they've actually looked good to start the season, the Raptors should be able to take advantage of Vucevic, Lavine, and DeRozan.
    • While Chicago's defense may be lackluster, its offense is loaded with talent and will be a tough test for Toronto. Traditionally the Raptors have had size to go up against Vucevic, but that test will fall on Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa, two very undersized bigs.

    Where to Watch

    TSN 4 will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will handle the radio call.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors are still without Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe.

    Chicago will be without Coby White.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +2.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 212.5.

