Raptors Welcome in Norman Powell with Emotions Still Raw From Trade

The Toronto Raptors will welcome Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers just four days after swinging a deal for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood

It's been a very strange past few days for Norman Powell.

It was only four days ago that he was a member of the Toronto Raptors and told by his agent that despite all the trade rumours swirling ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline he wasn't going to be traded. That feeling of relief didn't last long. Just 30 seconds after he got off the phone with his agent his phone rang again. It was Raptors general manager Bobby Webster telling him he was heading to Portland.

"I think the shock was there just because I was told that nothing was moving and then literally just shifted and changed like that," Powell said.

He spent the next few hours saying goodbye to everyone.

"When I ran into [Raptors assistant coach] Jama [Mahlalela], you know, Jama was the first coach I was tied to when I got to Toronto. That's, I think, when the emotions came out about what actually happened. After that, I was very emotional seeing everybody," Powell said.

Well, those emotions are going to be dredged up again Sunday night when Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers come to Tampa to take on the Raptors.

"It's, I guess, kinda awkward," said Rodney Hood, one of the two players Toronto acquired from Portland for Powell. "I think it would be fun to see the guys again and I'm pretty sure they miss me more than I miss them. But it'll be cool."

The Raptors are certainly going to miss Powell. Not only was he an important locker room voice as someone who understood the grind, if you will, and worked his way up from a second-round pick to a bench contributor to an eventual starter and elite scorer, but they'll miss his scoring punch on the court. In his first game with the Trail Blazers, he set a franchise record for most points in a Trail Blazers debut with 22 on a now typical 7-for-13 shooting and five 3-pointers.

On Sunday, the Trail Blazers will have Damian Lillard back in the lineup, creating a three-headed offensive juggernaut with Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Powell leading the way.

“It will be strange," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "It feels like it’s too soon to be seeing Norm coming in here against us. We are barely really over him being gone."

Nurse, of course, wouldn't reveal any tricks he may or may not have to stop Powell. They'll know he's much better going to his left than his right and that any amount of space is too much to leave Powell open for these days.

"We get to turn around and blitz him every time he catches it on Sunday," Nurse joked.

Vegas has set Powell's over/under at 19.5 points against Toronto. It's a number he's been over in 20 of his last 29 games dating back to January 22 when he stepped into the starting lineup for the Raptors. It sort of feels like it's a number that, of course, could go either way. Either the Raptors are really going to pay Powell a lot of attention and smother him because they know all his tricks, or they'll be so focused on Lillard and McCollum that Powell goes off for a big performance.

Further Reading

Raptors made a risky decision in keeping Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline

Masai Ujiri says attend to his contract situation in the summer

Raptors expected to add frontcourt depth in the buyout market