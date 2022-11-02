Raptors Take On Jakob Poeltl and Spurs: Where to Watch, Storylines, Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Wednesday night and head south for a date with the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

The game will air on TSN and TSN 1050.

What to Watch For

The Spurs were widely considered to be among the league's worst teams this season and yet a 5-2 start has them sitting near the top of the NBA standings. If the Raptors ease up the way they did against Philadelphia when Joel Embiid was ruled out, this could be another trap game for Toronto.

Former Raptors center Jakob Poeltl has been a star for the Spurs this season, averaging 14.1 points and 11.4 rebounds. Toronto is going to need to find a way to limit him either with Christian Koloko, Precious Achiuwa, or Khem Birch.

Scottie Barnes connected on a career-high five three-pointers on Monday night but the Raptors are really hoping to see him attack the paint and use his size to get to the rim. It won't be easy against Poeltl but Barnes needs to stay aggressive and make sure he's getting up at least 12 to 15 shots per game.

Injury Reports

Toronto has listed Fred VanVleet (lower back stiffness) and Otto Porter Jr. (personal) as questionable.

San Antonio could be without Keldon Johnson (right calf tightness), Isaiah Roby (Flu-like symptoms), and Jeremy Sochan (Flu-like symptoms) who are all questionable. Devin Vessell and Blake Wesley are both out.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -6.5 point favorites with a 73% win probability. The total for the game is 224.

Further Reading

