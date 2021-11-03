Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Wizards

The Toronto Raptors (5-3) are getting set for a 7 p.m. ET rematch against the Washington Wizards (5-2) on Wednesday night.

What to Watch For

Precious Achiuwa's continued struggles over the past two games should certainly force Toronto to make a starting lineup swap and substitute Khem Birch into the starting center spot. Birch has been steadier than Achiuwa so far and while he won't make some of the flashy plays of his younger counterpart, Birch also won't make as many mistakes.

Toronto will once again be without Scottie Barnes who continues to recover from a right thumb sprain. That presumably means Svi Mykhailiuk will once again get the start and the Raptors will have to come up with a new way to slow down Bradley Beal after Barnes took that assignment on opening night.

The Raptors had their worst offensive performance of the season against Washington to open the season, scoring 80 points on 31% shooting. Things appear to have gotten much better since then, but the Wizards should pose another tough test for Toronto.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and Sportsnet 590 The Fan will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Yuta Watanabe, and Barnes.

The Wizards are without Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill, Cassius Winston, and Rui Hachimura.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 214.5.

Further Reading

