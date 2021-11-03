Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Wizards

    The Toronto Raptors are looking to avenge an ugly opening night loss to the Washington Wizards. Here's where to watch and what to look for on Wednesday
    Author:

    The Toronto Raptors (5-3) are getting set for a 7 p.m. ET rematch against the Washington Wizards (5-2) on Wednesday night.

    What to Watch For

    Where to Watch

    TSN will broadcast the game on TV and Sportsnet 590 The Fan will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Yuta Watanabe, and Barnes.

    Recommended Articles

    The Wizards are without Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill, Cassius Winston, and Rui Hachimura.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 214.5.

    Further Reading

    OG Anunoby explains how film study has taught him to be more fluid offensively

    OG Anunoby stars as Raptors shock Knicks with come from behind victory

    Raptors continue to adjust to NBA's new rule changes

    USATSI_16992819_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Wizards

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17052103_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes vs. Wizards

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17004386_168390270_lowres
    News

    Watch: Nick Nurse Discusses Struggling Precious Achiuwa

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17039354_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nick Nurse Sheds Light on Scottie Barnes' Injury: 'Doesn't Seem Awfully Bad'

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17076213_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby Explains How Film Study Has Taught Him to be More Fluid Offensively

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17076236_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby Stars as Raptors Shock Knicks With Come From Behind Victory

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17071960_168390270_lowres
    News

    Scottie Barnes Ruled Out vs. Knicks

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17072020_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Continue to Adjust to NBA's New Rule Changes

    Nov 1, 2021