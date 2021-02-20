OG Anunoby Will Not Play Friday Night vs. Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors will not play OG Anunoby on the second night of a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The 23-year-old is still recovering from a left calf strain that kept him out 10 games earlier in the month and he is not ready to play back-to-backs, according to the team.

Anunoby's absence will force the Raptors to shake up the lineup again after losing Kyle Lowry to a left thumb injury against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Fortunately for Toronto, Patrick McCaw is expected to make his season debut on Friday. He is returning from surgery to remove a benign mass in his left knee. He will be on a minutes restriction against the Timberwolves, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

